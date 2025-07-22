American Critical Minerals Appoints New Advisor and Launches Incentive Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New Tech Lithium Corp ( (TSE:KCLI) ) has issued an announcement.

American Critical Minerals Corp., a company operating in the mineral extraction industry, has appointed Kenneth Taylor as a Strategic Advisor. Taylor brings over 20 years of experience in salt minerals and evaporite deposits, particularly in Utah and New Mexico, and his expertise is expected to provide valuable insights and strategic relationships to advance the company’s Green River Project. Additionally, the company has launched a warrant exercise incentive program to encourage early exercise of warrants, aiming to strengthen its treasury and support the advancement of the Green River Project, which is situated in Utah’s Paradox Basin and holds significant potential for potash and lithium extraction.

Average Trading Volume: 131,475

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$13.16M

