American Clean Resources Group Delays 10-Q Filing

American Clean Resources Group has filed a Form 12b-25 to notify the delay in submitting its Form 10-Q (Quarter Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The delay is attributed to unexpected issues requiring additional time to finalize financial statements. The company anticipates filing the report within 15 days from the notification date. There are no expected significant changes in financial results, and the company is working on filing a ‘Super 10K’ for 2023 and 2024 along with prior 10-Qs. The notification was signed by CEO Tawana Bain, indicating ongoing compliance efforts.

