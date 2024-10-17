American Axle Sells Indian Axle Business to Bharat Forge

An update from American Axle ( (AXL) ) is now available.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AAM) has announced a $65 million deal to sell its commercial vehicle axle business in India to Bharat Forge Limited. This strategic move aims to sharpen AAM’s focus on electric, hybrid, and internal combustion passenger vehicles globally while Bharat Forge sees it as a key step in expanding its product solutions. The transaction is expected to conclude in the fourth quarter of 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

Find detailed analytics on AXL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.