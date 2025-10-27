American Axle Gains EU Approval for Dowlais Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

American Axle ( (AXL) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 27, 2025, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. announced that the European Commission has unconditionally cleared its recommended offer to acquire Dowlais Group plc, satisfying the EU Antitrust Condition. The combination has been cleared in seven of the ten required jurisdictions, with clearances in Brazil, Mexico, and China expected by early 2026. The merger is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2026, with some changes in the senior executive management team of the combined group.

American Axle’s overall stock score reflects stable financial performance with strong technical indicators and positive earnings call highlights. The company’s high leverage and declining free cash flow growth are concerns, but strategic achievements and positive guidance provide optimism.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM) is a leading global Tier 1 automotive and mobility supplier that designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies to support electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. The company is headquartered in Detroit, MI, and operates nearly 75 facilities in 16 countries.

