American Airlines Reports Record Revenue and Debt Reduction

On January 23, 2025, American Airlines reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, showcasing record revenues and a significant reduction in total debt. The company achieved a record fourth-quarter revenue of $13.7 billion and a full-year revenue of $54.2 billion, alongside a successful reduction of its total debt by $15 billion, a year ahead of schedule. American Airlines also announced a new 10-year co-branded credit card partnership with Citi, expected to enhance value for cardmembers and expand the loyalty ecosystem. The airline maintained strong operational performance despite challenges, achieving its second-best annual completion factor since the merger with US Airways.

American Airlines is a leading global airline offering thousands of flights per day to over 350 destinations across more than 60 countries. It is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, which serves more than 900 destinations globally. The company’s shares are traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL.

