American Airlines Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Income

An update from American Airlines ( (AAL) ) is now available.

On July 24, 2025, American Airlines reported its second-quarter financial results, showcasing a record revenue of $14.4 billion and a GAAP net income of $599 million. The company highlighted its strong performance in premium cabin demand and the positive growth of its AAdvantage loyalty program. Despite a 36% increase in disruptive operational events due to storm activity, American Airlines demonstrated resilience and continued to enhance customer experience and operational reliability. The company also provided an outlook for the third quarter and full year 2025, expecting an adjusted loss per share for the third quarter and a range of adjusted earnings for the full year, contingent on domestic market demand.

The most recent analyst rating on (AAL) stock is a Buy with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on American Airlines stock, see the AAL Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AAL is a Neutral.

American Airlines’ overall stock score of 64 reflects a company in transition. The most significant factor is the financial performance with improvements in revenue and cash flow, countered by high leverage and profitability challenges. Technical analysis indicates positive momentum, while valuation is moderate. The earnings call highlights mixed results due to domestic revenue weakness and external challenges. Corporate events like refinancing add financial flexibility but are balanced by ongoing operational challenges.

More about American Airlines

American Airlines Group Inc. is a leading global airline offering thousands of flights daily to over 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. As a founding member of the oneworld alliance, it connects to more than 900 destinations worldwide. The company trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL.

Average Trading Volume: 59,609,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.36B

