Amerant Bancorp Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Decline

The latest announcement is out from Amerant Bancorp ( (AMTB) ).

On October 28, 2025, Amerant Bancorp reported a net income of $14.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease from the previous quarter’s $23.0 million. The company is focusing on reducing non-performing loans and plans to resume share buybacks and implement expense reductions to improve results. Total assets increased slightly to $10.4 billion, while total gross loans decreased to $6.9 billion. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on November 28, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (AMTB) stock is a Buy with a $26.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amerant Bancorp stock, see the AMTB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMTB is a Neutral.

Amerant Bancorp’s overall stock score reflects a company with mixed financial performance and technical challenges. The strong growth in free cash flow and improved leverage are positive, but low profitability and bearish technical indicators weigh heavily. The earnings call provided a balanced view, with notable achievements offset by ongoing challenges.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, operating through its main subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A., and Amerant Investments, Inc. The company provides deposit, credit, and wealth management services to individuals and businesses, with a network of 22 banking centers in Florida.

Average Trading Volume: 208,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $733.1M

