Amer Sports Celebrates Strong Growth in China

Amer Sports, Inc. has reported a significant 60% revenue growth in Greater China during the Golden Week period, attributed to strong sales across its sports and outdoor brands portfolio. The company’s CEO, James Zheng, emphasized the potential for further expansion in the region, especially in the outdoor segment, despite the current economic challenges. Amer Sports continues to prioritize shareholder engagement and sees China as a key market for its continued growth.

