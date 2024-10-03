Amedeo Air Four Plus Declares Interim Dividend

Amedeo Air Four Plus (GB:AA4) has released an update.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has announced an interim dividend of 2.00p per share, signaling a potential income return for shareholders. The ex-dividend date is set for 10 October 2024 with the payment to follow on 31 October 2024 for registered shareholders as of 11 October 2024. The company focuses on generating shareholder returns through the acquisition, leasing, and selling of aircraft.

