Amcor Secures US Antitrust Clearance for Berry Global Merger

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests ( (AU:AMC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Amcor has received antitrust clearance from the US Department of Justice for its planned combination with Berry Global, marking a significant milestone in the process. This clearance is crucial as the combined entity will have about half of its revenue in the US, and the transaction is expected to close by mid-year, pending remaining regulatory approvals.

More about Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for various sectors, including food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, and personal care. The company focuses on innovative and sustainable packaging, aiming to make products more recyclable and lighter, with a significant portion of its revenue generated from operations in 40 countries.

YTD Price Performance: 9.95%

Average Trading Volume: 2,064,816

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.64B

See more insights into AMC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com