Amcor PLC Announces Strategic Merger with Berry Global

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests ( (AU:AMC) ) has shared an update.

Amcor PLC has announced its intention to combine with Berry Global Group, aiming to create a leading entity in flexible packaging, containers, and closures. This strategic merger is set to enhance innovation capabilities, supply chain resilience, and sustainable solutions, benefiting both global and local customers while maintaining service quality throughout the transition.

More about Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for various sectors, including food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, and personal care. The company focuses on innovative packaging that is recyclable, reusable, and lightweight, with operations in 40 countries generating $13.6 billion in annual sales.

YTD Price Performance: 3.41%

Average Trading Volume: 2,083,253

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$22.14B

