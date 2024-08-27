Amcor Announces Director Ownership Changes

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor PLC, a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, has announced changes in director ownership of securities. The company, which reported annual sales of $14.7 billion and operates in 41 countries, filed a Form 4 with the SEC detailing the changes. This move is set to interest investors as it reflects adjustments within Amcor’s leadership and could impact the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:AMC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.