Amcomri Entertainment Anticipates Timely Filing

Amcomri Entertainment Inc (TSE:AMEN) has released an update.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. is actively complying with the National Policy 12-203 by issuing a bi-weekly status report, amidst a management cease trade order, which halts trading by insiders but not regular investors. The company is expected to file its overdue annual documents by April 30, 2024, ahead of the extended June 3 deadline. No other significant changes or material information have been reported since the company’s last update on April 3, 2024.

For further insights into TSE:AMEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.