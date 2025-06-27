Ambuja Cements Concludes 42nd AGM with Key Resolutions Passed

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Ambuja Cements Limited ( (IN:AMBUJACEM) ) has shared an announcement.

Ambuja Cements Limited held its 42nd Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2025, where key resolutions were passed, including the adoption of audited financial statements and the declaration of dividends for the financial year 2024-25. The meeting, conducted via video conferencing, also saw the re-appointment of Mr. M. R. Kumar as a director, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining strong governance and shareholder value.

More about Ambuja Cements Limited

Ambuja Cements Limited is a prominent player in the cement industry, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of cement and related products. The company focuses on providing high-quality cement solutions and holds a significant market position in India.

Average Trading Volume: 168,575

Current Market Cap: 1378B INR

Find detailed analytics on AMBUJACEM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue