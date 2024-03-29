Ambev S.A. Calls for Vote on Bylaw Amendments

Ambev SA (ABEV) has released an update.

Ambev S.A., a prominent Brazilian beverage company, is inviting shareholders to vote on amendments to the company’s bylaws and the reorganization of its Board of Officers through a distance voting bulletin. The proposed changes, which shareholders can approve or reject by April 23, 2024, include modifications to reflect capital increases and clarify the independence of board members. Shareholders have the option to submit their votes directly to Ambev or via designated service providers.

For further insights into ABEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.