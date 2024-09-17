Ambertech Shareholder Increases Voting Power

Ambertech Limited (AU:AMO) has released an update.

Appwam Pty Limited, a substantial holder in Ambertech Limited, has increased their voting power from 29.93% to 30.71% through a series of on-market purchases and participation in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP). These transactions, which occurred between February and September 2024, involved the acquisition of over 1.5 million ordinary shares for a total consideration exceeding $345,000.

