Ambertech Limited (AU:AMO) has released an update.

Ambertech Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw shareholders overwhelmingly approve the re-election of Peter Wallace as Director and the company’s remuneration report, with significant support for both resolutions. The meeting also approved a 10% placement capacity, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future growth prospects.

For further insights into AU:AMO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.