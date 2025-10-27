Ambea Expands in Finland with Acquisition of Attendo’s Child Welfare Services

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ambea AB ( (SE:AMBEA) ) has issued an update.

Ambea, through its Finnish subsidiary Validia, has agreed to acquire Attendo’s child welfare and family care services in Finland, expanding its core offerings in the region. This acquisition includes five care units and aims to enhance Ambea’s position as a quality leader in the care sector, with expected positive earnings impact from 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:AMBEA) stock is a Hold with a SEK133.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ambea AB stock, see the SE:AMBEA Stock Forecast page.

More about Ambea AB

Ambea is a leading competence-based care company in Scandinavia, with over 38,000 employees serving more than 16,000 care receivers across 1,000 units in the Nordics. Headquartered in Solna, Sweden, Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is committed to being a quality leader in the care industry.

YTD Price Performance: 32.04%

Average Trading Volume: 250,414

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK9.91B

Learn more about AMBEA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue