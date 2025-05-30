Ambac Financial Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Ambac Financial ( (AMBC) ) has issued an announcement.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 28, 2025, where approximately 78% of the company’s shares were represented. During the meeting, stockholders elected seven directors to serve until the 2026 annual meeting, approved executive compensation, ratified KPMG LLP as the independent accounting firm for 2025, and decided to hold annual advisory votes on executive compensation.

The most recent analyst rating on (AMBC) stock is a Hold with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ambac Financial stock, see the AMBC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AMBC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMBC is a Neutral.

Ambac Financial’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and overvaluation. Despite some positive growth indicators from the earnings call, the company’s financial instability and weak technical indicators significantly lower its attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on AMBC stock, click here.

More about Ambac Financial

Average Trading Volume: 1,325,216

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $364M

For an in-depth examination of AMBC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.