Amaze Holdings Amends Securities Agreement with Parler

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amaze Holdings ( (AMZE) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, Amaze Holdings, Inc. entered into a securities purchase agreement with Parler Cloud Technologies, LLC, which was later amended on October 23, 2025. Under the revised agreement, Parler will purchase 1,000,000 shares and warrants from Amaze Holdings in three tranches for a total of $4,000,000, with the option for Amaze Holdings to receive part of the payment in Parler’s Series A Preferred Stock. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025, potentially impacting Amaze Holdings’ financial structure and market operations.

More about Amaze Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 115,191

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

See more data about AMZE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue