Amati AIM VCT PLC Reduces Share Count with Recent Buyback

Amati AIM VCT PLC, a company involved in the investment sector, has announced the purchase and cancellation of 16,734 ordinary shares at a price of 64.5p per share. This transaction reduces the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 144,369,891, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

YTD Price Performance: -8.51%

Average Trading Volume: 21,658

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

