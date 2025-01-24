Amati AIM VCT PLC Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An announcement from Amati AIM ( (GB:AMAT) ) is now available.

Amati AIM VCT PLC announced the repurchase of 265,286 ordinary shares at a price of 71.5p each, resulting in the cancellation of these shares. This transaction reduces the total number of outstanding shares to 146,009,780, potentially enhancing the value for remaining shareholders by decreasing the share supply.

More about Amati AIM

YTD Price Performance: 1.42%

Average Trading Volume: 17,480

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

For detailed information about AMAT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.