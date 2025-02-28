Amati AIM VCT Appoints Maven as New Investment Manager and Expands Board

Amati AIM ( (GB:AMAT) ) has shared an announcement.

Amati AIM VCT PLC has announced the appointment of Maven Capital Partners UK LLP as its new investment manager, administrator, and company secretary. This strategic move includes maintaining the current management fee structure and capping annual running costs, with Maven waiving its management fee for the first two years. The company plans to broaden its investment objectives to include more unquoted UK companies, potentially enhancing growth opportunities. Maven’s appointment is expected to bring benefits such as increased deal flow, a robust support team, and a strong track record in private company investments. Additionally, Neeta Patel CBE is set to join the board as a non-executive director, bringing extensive experience in technology and entrepreneurship.

Amati AIM VCT PLC operates in the financial sector, focusing on venture capital trust (VCT) investments. The company is involved in investing in high-growth businesses across various sectors, including software, cyber security, data analytics, healthcare, fintech/regtech, and specialist engineering. Amati AIM VCT aims to maximize asset and sector diversification by investing in both private companies and those quoted on AIM and AQSE.

