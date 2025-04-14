Amaroq Minerals Updates Share Capital Structure

The latest update is out from AEX Gold, Inc. ( (TSE:AMRQ) ).

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. announced a change in its issued share capital following the exercise of share options by an employee, resulting in a total of 401,120,617 common shares with voting rights. This update is significant for shareholders as it affects the denominator used to calculate their interest in the company’s share capital, potentially impacting notifications of major holdings.

More about AEX Gold, Inc.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. is an independent mining company with a significant land package of gold and strategic mineral assets located in Southern Greenland. The company is listed on AIM, TSX-V, and NASDAQ Iceland, focusing on the exploration and development of these mineral resources.

YTD Price Performance: -27.08%

Average Trading Volume: 56,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$556.8M

