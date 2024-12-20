Amaroq Minerals Sees Shift in Voting Rights Holdings

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

AEX Gold, Inc. ( (TSE:AMRQ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has experienced a change in the breakdown of voting rights, with JLE Property Ltd. reporting a decrease in their holdings. This adjustment reflects a reduction from 7.27% to 6.68% of the total voting rights, suggesting potential shifts in shareholder influence within the company.

More about AEX Gold, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 47.50%

Average Trading Volume: 36,379

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$647.2M

