Amaroq Minerals Sees Change in Major Shareholder Holdings

AEX Gold ( (TSE:AMRQ) ) has shared an announcement.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd., a company involved in the mining industry, has experienced a change in its shareholder structure. JLE Property Limited has reduced its voting rights in Amaroq Minerals from 6.62% to 4.74%, indicating a significant disposal of shares. This change in holdings could impact the company’s governance and decision-making processes, potentially affecting its strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

