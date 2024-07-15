Amaroq Minerals Eyes First Gold Production

AEX Gold, Inc. (TSE:AMRQ) has released an update.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd., a mine development company, has released a video update on the advancements of their Nalunaq mine in Southern Greenland, with the CEO revealing progress towards the production of First Gold by the year’s end. The company, which holds a full interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine, anticipates the commencement of production in late 2024, bolstering its portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in the region. They also highlighted a recent visit by Greenland’s Prime Minister to the Nalunaq site, showcasing the project’s developments.

