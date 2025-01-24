Amaroq Minerals Engages Arion Bank for Market-Making Services

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

AEX Gold, Inc. ( (TSE:AMRQ) ) has shared an announcement.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has announced a market-making arrangement with Arion Bank to enhance the liquidity of its Icelandic depositary receipts listed on Nasdaq Iceland. This agreement, effective immediately, involves Arion Bank posting daily buy and sell quotes with specific bid-ask spread requirements. The arrangement is intended to stabilize the trading of Amaroq’s securities and potentially improve market confidence in the company’s financial instruments.

More about AEX Gold, Inc.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. is an independent mining company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Southern Greenland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine and has a portfolio covering the two known gold belts in the region, exploring for strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths, and other minerals.

YTD Price Performance: 3.12%

Average Trading Volume: 37,245

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$787.5M

