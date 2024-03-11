Amaroq Minerals CFO to Depart, New Search Begins

AEX Gold, Inc. (TSE:AMRQ) has released an update.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has announced the forthcoming departure of CFO Jaco Crouse, who plans to join a sector investment company on June 3, 2024. The search for a new CFO is underway, as the company seeks to maintain the strong financial position established during Crouse’s tenure. CEO Eldur Olafsson expressed gratitude for Crouse’s significant contributions and well wishes for his future.

For further insights into TSE:AMRQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.