Amaroq Minerals Announces Successful AGM Results

An announcement from AEX Gold ( (TSE:AMRQ) ) is now available.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. announced the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting, where shareholders voted in favor of all proposed items, including the election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and approval of stock option and restricted share unit plans. The overwhelming support for these motions reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially strengthening its position in the mining industry and positively impacting its stakeholders.

More about AEX Gold

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. is an independent mine development corporation focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine, and it holds a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland, including advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt.

