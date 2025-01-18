Amarc Resources Highlights Key Discovery at Upcoming Conferences

Stay Ahead of the Market:
An update from Amarc Resources ( (TSE:AHR) ) is now available.
Amarc Resources Ltd. announced its participation in three key conferences, including the AME Roundup in Vancouver, where it will showcase its recent findings. The company’s new AuRORA discovery in the JOY District has revealed a significant porphyry copper-gold-silver system, enhancing optimism for further progress and potentially impacting stakeholder interests positively.
More about Amarc Resources
Amarc Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper-gold districts, particularly in British Columbia. The company emphasizes its technical expertise and market positioning in the discovery of mineralized systems.
YTD Price Performance: 227.27%
Average Trading Volume: 163,255
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: C$58.51M
