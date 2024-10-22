Amani Gold to Delist and Streamline Shareholdings

Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.

Amani Gold Limited is set to delist from the ASX and has initiated two buy-back schemes to streamline its shareholder base, significantly reducing administrative costs. The company has completed a minimum holding buy-back, purchasing over a billion shares, and is proceeding with an equal access buy-back, targeting up to 60% of its shares. With a strong cash position of A$13.572M, Amani is focused on optimizing its treasury and cash management strategies.

