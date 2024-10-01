Amani Gold Extends Buy-Back Offer Deadline

Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.

Amani Gold Limited has extended the deadline for their First Equal Access Buy-Back offer to October 23, 2024, allowing shareholders an opportunity to sell their shares back to the company. This buy-back is part of a larger strategy that includes a potential delisting from the ASX, pending shareholder approval. The company’s board believes the buy-backs offer shareholders a chance to liquidate shares without incurring brokerage fees in a less liquid market.

For further insights into AU:ANL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.