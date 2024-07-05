Amani Gold Announces Director’s Departure

Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.

Amani Gold Limited has issued a final director’s interest notice indicating that Ms Anna Nahajski-Staples ceased to be a director of the company as of July 4, 2024. According to the notice, both as a registered holder and as an unregistered holder, she has no securities in the company. The notice, which ensures compliance with listing rules, also confirms that Ms Nahajski-Staples has no interests in any contracts related to the company’s securities.

For further insights into AU:ANL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.