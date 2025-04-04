AmAn Marine Ltd Increases Stake in ABL Group ASA

AqualisBraemar ASA ( (GB:0QXF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AmAn Marine Ltd, a closely associated entity to ABL Group ASA’s CEO, Reuben Segal, has acquired 50,000 shares of the company, increasing its total holdings to 2,053,003 shares. This transaction highlights the confidence of the company’s leadership in its market position and potential growth, which could positively influence stakeholder sentiment.

More about AqualisBraemar ASA

ABL Group ASA is a leading independent global consultancy that provides energy, marine, engineering, and digital solutions aimed at enhancing safety and sustainability in the renewables, maritime, and oil and gas sectors. The company operates in 44 countries and is known for its four main brands: ABL, OWC, Longitude, and AGR.

YTD Price Performance: -0.82%

Average Trading Volume: 1,961

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: NOK1.23B

Learn more about 0QXF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue