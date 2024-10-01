Amaero to Discuss Defense Production Revival

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has announced an upcoming investor briefing with H.R. McMaster, focusing on re-shoring defense production and supply chain capabilities, set for October 8. McMaster, a retired Lieutenant General and former assistant to the U.S. President for National Security Affairs, now serves as a Special Advisor to Amaero. The company specializes in high-value manufacturing for the defense, space, and aviation industries, with a strong reputation in advanced manufacturing technologies.

