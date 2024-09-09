Amaero Searches for New Director, Continues Innovation

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has announced that Lucy Robb Vujcic will not seek re-election to the company’s Board of Directors at the forthcoming AGM. The company is actively seeking a new Australian-based director to fill her position. Amaero, a leader in advanced manufacturing for defense, space, and aviation, continues to innovate in powder metallurgy and additive manufacturing.

