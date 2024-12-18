Amaero International Secures Key Aerospace Accreditation

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.
Amaero International Ltd has achieved AS9100D accreditation for its metal powder and PM-HIP production at its Tennessee facility, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to quality and safety standards in aerospace manufacturing. This accreditation positions Amaero to further contribute to critical defense, space, and aerospace programs with high-performance materials. The company aims to leverage this certification to strengthen its commercialization efforts in the advanced manufacturing sector.
