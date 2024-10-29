Amaero International Reveals AGM Outcomes and Industry Role

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, revealing a first strike against the Remuneration Report while all other resolutions were approved. The company, listed on the ASX, is a key player in the production of high-value metal powders for the defense and aerospace sectors, boasting cutting-edge technology and expertise in advanced manufacturing.

