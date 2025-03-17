Amaero International Expands Capital with New Securities Issuance

The latest update is out from Amaero International Ltd ( (AU:3DA) ).

Amaero International Ltd has announced the issuance of 600,000 new ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 3DA starting March 17, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure, potentially improving its market position and providing additional resources to support its growth initiatives.

More about Amaero International Ltd

Amaero International Ltd operates in the advanced manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of 3D printed metal components. The company serves various sectors including aerospace, defense, and automotive, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver high-performance solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 538,755

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$188.2M

For a thorough assessment of 3DA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com