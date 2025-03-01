Amadeus IT Group Reports Strong 2024 Earnings

Amadeus (OTC) ( (AMADY) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amadeus (OTC) presented to its investors.

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. is a leading global transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry, offering advanced technology solutions to travel providers and agencies worldwide. The company specializes in real-time search, pricing, booking, ticketing, and other processing solutions, primarily serving airlines and hotels.

In its latest earnings report for the year ended December 31, 2024, Amadeus IT Group showcased a robust financial performance with significant growth in revenue and profit. The company reported a revenue increase to €6,141.7 million from €5,441.2 million in 2023, highlighting its strong market position and operational efficiency.

Key financial metrics revealed that Amadeus achieved an operating income of €1,627.6 million, up from €1,413.9 million the previous year. The net profit attributable to the owners of the parent rose to €1,253.0 million, compared to €1,117.6 million in 2023. The company also demonstrated a healthy cash flow from operating activities, generating €2,146.0 million, which underscores its financial stability.

The company’s strategic acquisitions and expansions, including the full consolidation of Vision-Box and Voxel Media, have contributed to its growth trajectory. Amadeus continues to invest in technology and content, as evidenced by the increase in intangible assets and research and development expenses.

Looking ahead, Amadeus IT Group remains optimistic about its future prospects, with management focusing on leveraging its technology solutions to drive further growth and maintain its leadership in the travel and tourism sector.