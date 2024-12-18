Amadeus IT Group Confirms 2024 Dividend Policy

Amadeus IT Group S.A (ES:AMS) has released an update.

Amadeus IT Group has reaffirmed its dividend policy for 2024, proposing a payout of 50% of its consolidated profit, which rose by 14.3% to 988.3 million euros as of September 30. Shareholders will receive an interim dividend of 0.50 euros per share, payable on January 17, 2025. This move highlights Amadeus’s strong financial performance and commitment to rewarding investors.

