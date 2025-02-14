AMADA Reports Decline in Financial Performance Amid Market Challenges

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

AMADA HOLDINGS CO ( (JP:6113) ) has issued an announcement.

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. reported a decrease in revenue and profits for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, highlighting challenging market conditions. The company’s financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, remains cautious with slight revenue growth but a decline in operating profit and profit attributable to owners, indicating ongoing challenges in the industry.

More about AMADA HOLDINGS CO

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. operates within the manufacturing industry and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company specializes in the production of metalworking machinery, with a market focus on innovative solutions for fabrication and processing industries.

YTD Price Performance: 3.91%

Average Trading Volume: 3,100

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.38B

See more insights into 6113 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.