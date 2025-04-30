AMA Group Limited Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Ama Group Limited ( (AU:AMA) ) has provided an update.

AMA Group Limited has successfully completed a refinancing of its debt facilities and redeemed $50 million in convertible notes, marking a significant capital restructure. The company reported a 97.2% increase in unaudited normalised EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year, driven by improved operational efficiencies and strategic acquisitions. The update highlights strong performances across its divisions, including Capital SMART and AMA Collision, with a focus on network optimisation and strategic growth. The acquisition of Hondat Smash Repairs has bolstered the company’s presence on the Gold Coast, while ongoing initiatives aim to enhance the performance of underperforming sites. The company expects continued growth with a projected EBITDA margin of 10% in the coming years.

More about Ama Group Limited

AMA Group Limited operates in the automotive services industry, focusing on collision repair and related services. The company offers a range of services through its divisions, including Capital SMART, AMA Collision, Wales, and Specialist Businesses, with a market focus on expanding repair capabilities and enhancing service delivery.

YTD Price Performance: 6.67%

Average Trading Volume: 5,287,931

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$306.1M

For an in-depth examination of AMA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue