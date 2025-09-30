Ama Group Limited Announces Security Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ama Group Limited ( (AU:AMA) ) has issued an update.

Ama Group Limited has announced a security consolidation involving its ordinary fully paid shares and performance rights, with trading on a deferred settlement basis commencing on November 5, 2025. This reorganization, which has received the necessary security holder approval, is set to impact the company’s stock structure and may influence its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AMA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.11 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ama Group Limited stock, see the AU:AMA Stock Forecast page.

More about Ama Group Limited

Ama Group Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on providing services related to vehicle repair and maintenance. The company is known for its comprehensive range of automotive solutions, catering to a wide market of vehicle owners and operators.

Average Trading Volume: 6,002,573

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$454.6M

See more insights into AMA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue