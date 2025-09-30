AMA Group Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Ama Group Limited ( (AU:AMA) ).

AMA Group Limited has announced the details for its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 3, 2025, at KPMG Australia in Docklands, VIC. This meeting will provide shareholders with the opportunity to discuss the company’s performance and future strategies, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AMA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.11 price target.

More about Ama Group Limited

AMA Group Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on providing vehicle repair services and associated products. The company is known for its extensive network of service centers across Australia, catering to various automotive repair needs.

Average Trading Volume: 6,002,573

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$454.6M

