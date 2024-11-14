ALX Oncology Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointment

The latest update is out from ALX Oncology Holdings ( (ALXO) ).

ALX Oncology has appointed Dr. Alan Sandler as Chief Medical Officer, leveraging his extensive experience in oncology and drug development to advance the clinical progress of their lead compound, evorpacept. Dr. Sandler’s leadership is crucial for the company as it aims to transform cancer therapy by enhancing immune system responses. This strategic appointment is expected to drive ALX Oncology’s objectives forward, making 2025 a pivotal year for the company in the evolving field of immuno-oncology.

See more data about ALXO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.