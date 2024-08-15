Alvotech’s Biosimilar AVT06 Eyes European Market

Alvotech (ALVO) has released an update.

Alvotech, a global biotech firm, announced that the European Medicines Agency has accepted its Marketing Authorization Application for AVT06, a biosimilar to the eye disease treatment Eylea, with potential approval by Q3 2025. This development could offer more affordable biologic medicine options to patients in Europe and expand Alvotech’s biosimilar portfolio, including another biosimilar candidate, AVT29.

