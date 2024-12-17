Alvopetro Energy Updates Sales and Contracts

Alvopetro Energy (TSE:ALV) has released an update.

Alvopetro Energy has announced a significant boost in their natural gas sales volumes for November 2024, despite some operational challenges. The company has also updated its long-term sales contract with Bahiagás to increase its supply share and adjust pricing based on market conditions, alongside declaring a Q4 2024 dividend.

