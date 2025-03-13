Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Releases Preliminary 2024 Results

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings ( (ALTI) ) has provided an announcement.

On March 13, 2025, AlTi Global released its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. These unaudited estimates are subject to change upon finalization of financial procedures. The company has completed or is in the process of five acquisitions since 2023, maintaining a 96% client retention rate. With a strong capital position and strategic partnerships, AlTi Global aims to enhance its market presence and drive growth in the wealth management sector.

AlTi Global is a prominent independent global wealth manager offering fiduciary capabilities, alternative investment strategies, and advisory services to entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, institutions, and emerging leaders. The company, committed to impact investing, manages or advises on approximately $76 billion in assets and operates with a network of around 430 professionals across three continents.

